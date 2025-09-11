Alberta rebrands online health records system as MyChart

Albertans will soon log into their health records under a new name as the province rebrands MyAHS Connect to MyChart in an effort to make the online system easier to use.The government says the change will give patients a consistent name across platforms, aligning with the MyChart mobile app and creating a more streamlined health experience. Through the portal, Albertans can securely access their medical records, manage appointments, view test results, and communicate with their care team.“MyAHS Connect is being renamed MyChart to ensure consistency and provide Albertans with straightforward access to their health records,” said Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Primary and Preventative Health Services. .“Throughout our efforts to refocus the health system, creating a seamless patient journey has remained a key priority.”The province said MyChart primarily pulls information from Connect Care and the acute care system, giving patients an up-to-date view of their health files in one place. The integration allows patients and providers to make more informed decisions about treatment.Matt Jones, Minister of Hospital and Surgical Health Services, said the change keeps the same functions but makes the system easier to recognize. “Renaming MyAHS Connect to MyChart will ensure a consistent name between the app and the system while maintaining its important function as an online collaborative tool,” he said..MyChart was first introduced in 2019 as part of the MyHealth Records system. It is currently used in acute care and mental health and addiction services, with plans to expand into other areas of the health system.Albertans can sign up through MyHealth Alberta or by downloading the free mobile app. More than 1.3 million Albertans already have active MyChart accounts, and the government says existing users will continue to have access without needing to re-register.