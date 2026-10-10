Alberta referendum scrutineers limited to political parties as third-party advertisers barred

CALGARY — Third-party advertisers will be shut out of observing voting and ballot counting as scrutineers during Alberta’s referendum, following a decision by the province’s chief electoral officer.In an October 9 letter to Jason Lavigne of The Lavigne Show, Gordon McClure said scrutineer access would be restricted to representatives of political parties holding official party status, citing limited space and concerns about ballot security and orderly operations.“Third Party Advertiser Scrutineers will not be authorized to observe or perform scrutineer duties at voting places or counting places during the referendum,” wrote McClure.The decision takes effect immediately and applies to both voting and the counting of referendum ballots.Scrutineers observe voting and counting procedures. McClure acknowledged their role in supporting the legitimacy and fairness of the electoral process, but said allowing additional observers appointed by third-party advertisers would create significant logistical concerns.According to the letter, voting and counting locations have limited room to accommodate election workers, voters, authorized representatives, observers and other personnel..Alberta Liberal cabinet minister calls for decisive vote against independence in referendum.McClure said additional scrutineers could interfere with the movement of voters, election workers’ duties, ballot security and the efficient counting of votes.He emphasized that counting locations need sufficient working space for officials to handle ballots accurately and securely. Voting locations, he added, must also maintain an appropriate environment for voters and staff.“Having considered these operational requirements, I have determined that limiting scrutineer authorization to representatives of parties holding official party status is necessary,” wrote McClure.The chief electoral officer made the decision under section 6.2(4) of the Referendum (General) Regulation. His letter said political parties with official status may continue appointing scrutineers under section 6.2(1).McClure stressed that the restriction does not mean referendum voting and counting will proceed without scrutineers. Eligible political parties will retain the ability to appoint representatives, subject to applicable legislation, regulations and procedures established by his office.Election officials will also be permitted to regulate access to voting and counting locations to maintain orderly operations and protect the integrity and security of ballots.McClure said the restriction establishes a consistent framework for scrutineer access across referendum locations.The decision leaves third-party advertisers unable to appoint their own scrutineers, with authorized scrutiny restricted to representatives selected by political parties holding official status.