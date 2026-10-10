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Alberta referendum scrutineers limited to political parties as third-party advertisers barred

An Elections Alberta voting location sign at a mock demonstration of a referendum polling station.
An Elections Alberta voting location sign at a mock demonstration of a referendum polling station. WS: Will Vasseur
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Abpoli
Referendum
Abpol
Elections Alberta
Jason Lavigne
Gordon McClure
Alberta referendum 2026
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