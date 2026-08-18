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UPDATED: Alberta regulator rejects $10-billion power plant for proposed AI data centre near Olds

Rendering of a proposed AI data centre in Olds, AB.
Rendering of a proposed AI data centre in Olds, AB.Courtesy of Synapse Data Center Inc.
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Abpoli
Nate Glubish
Danielle Smith
Ai
Artificial Intelligence
Alberta Utilities Commission
Abpol
Rocky View County
Olds
Sturgeon County
AI data centres
Synapse Data Center
alberta AI data centres
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Western Standard
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