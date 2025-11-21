Alberta releases new plan to tackle classroom complexity and aggression

Alberta has unveiled a new roadmap to address rising aggression and classroom complexity, with the government committing $300 million over three years to hire 1,500 educational assistants and provide targeted student supports.The Aggression and Complexity in Schools Action Team, formed last summer, submitted its final report to guide practical solutions for safer, more supportive classrooms. The 25-member team consulted educators, school administrators, disability organizations, and community partners to identify key challenges and develop seven actionable recommendations.“Parents and teachers are telling us classrooms are more complex than ever, and they are right,” Premier Danielle Smith said. “Every child deserves a safe, calm learning environment. We will not accept violence or disruption as the new normal in Alberta schools.”.The recommendations will inform the work of the newly created Class Size and Complexity Cabinet Committee, which is coordinating funding and policy responses with school boards. In addition to hiring educational assistants, boards can spend the $300 million on additional classroom supports such as assessments for complex needs, occupational therapy, physiotherapy, speech-language pathology, and other services. This funding is on top of resources already allocated to hire 3,000 teachers.Key recommendations include developing class size criteria, expanding Program Unit Funding, improving cross-ministry coordination to help families navigate supports, and strengthening pre-service and ongoing professional learning for educators.Lynnette Anderson, chief superintendent of Edmonton Catholic Schools Division, said the report reflects real classroom challenges and the voices of front-line staff. .Joanne Pitman, co-chair of the action team, emphasized the recommendations will help shape long-term, sustainable solutions to support every student’s success.Education Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said the government’s priority is safe, supportive classrooms, and the report will guide the rollout of resources to address Alberta’s growing classroom complexity.The report also highlights the need for inclusive education frameworks, timely access to interventions, cross-ministry collaboration, and early support programs to ensure teachers and students have the resources they need to thrive in increasingly complex classrooms.