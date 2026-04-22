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Alberta releases nuclear energy report as province eyes future power mix

Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf
Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan NeudorfPhoto by Will Vasseur, Western Standard
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Nathan Neudorf
Nuclear Energy
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