Alberta releases nuclear energy report as province eyes future power mix

The Government of Alberta has unveiled a new report outlining how nuclear energy could play a role in the province’s future, signalling a potential shift in Alberta’s long-term electricity strategy.The Nuclear Energy Engagement and Advisory Panel’s findings, released Wednesday, are based on months of consultations with residents, municipalities, industry and indigenous communities across the province. The report is intended to guide the government as it weighs whether to bring nuclear power into Alberta’s energy mix.According to the panel, many Albertans expressed support for nuclear energy as a reliable, emissions-free source of power capable of meeting growing electricity demand while creating jobs and attracting private-sector development.Affordability and Utilities Minister Nathan Neudorf said the report will help shape future policy decisions as the province explores new energy options.“Now is the time to plan for Alberta’s energy future, and the interest in nuclear energy’s potential is clear,” Neudorf said, adding the province will review the recommendations while developing a nuclear energy roadmap.The panel, chaired by Chantelle de Jonge, gathered feedback from more than 600 participants through in-person sessions and webinars, along with nearly 6,000 survey responses. It also consulted with more than 30 indigenous communities and dozens of municipal representatives..Recommendations in the report include improving public understanding of nuclear power, clarifying Alberta’s role in regulatory decisions, and strengthening coordination with federal licensing processes. The panel also called for continued engagement with municipalities and indigenous groups, along with further work on emergency preparedness and economic analysis.Industry voices welcomed the report as a step toward opening the door to nuclear development in the province. Dustin Wilkes, CEO of Nucleon Energy, said clear policy direction could position Alberta as a competitive jurisdiction for nuclear investment in North America.The report stops short of committing the province to nuclear development, but lays the groundwork for future decisions as Alberta looks to balance reliability, affordability and emissions concerns in its electricity system.