Alberta reverses bar and restaurant alcohol pricing change after industry backlash

Alberta’s government has ordered the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission (AGLC) to immediately reverse a recent decision that would have changed minimum alcohol pricing for bars and restaurants, Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction Minister Dale Nally announced Monday.In a statement, Nally said the government directed AGLC to scrap the change in order to provide greater certainty and consistency for businesses and consumers.“AGLC made a decision to change the minimum pricing for alcohol sold at bars and restaurants,” Nally said. “We have since directed AGLC to reverse this decision, effective immediately, to provide businesses and Albertans with greater certainty and consistency.”The minister said the province remains committed to supporting Alberta’s hospitality and liquor sectors, which he said play a key role in creating jobs, attracting visitors and boosting tourism.“Alberta’s government is proud to support our hospitality and liquor industry as they create jobs, attract visitors and deliver memorable experiences for Albertans and tourists alike,” he said.Nally also took aim at Calgary city council, urging municipal officials to adopt a similar approach by working with businesses and industry stakeholders rather than imposing additional restrictions.The minister specifically called on the City of Calgary to repeal its controversial noise bylaw, arguing it threatens jobs, tourism and the city’s live music and entertainment scene..“I would encourage the City of Calgary to take the same approach by working with industry and local businesses to find solutions that support jobs, tourism and the Stampede music scene, including repealing its misguided noise bylaw,” Nally said.The province did not provide additional details on the original pricing change or the reasons behind AGLC’s initial decision. However, the reversal comes amid ongoing concerns from hospitality operators over rising costs and regulatory uncertainty.