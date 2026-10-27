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Alberta riding with highest independence support reveals deeper rural frustrations

With the dust having settled on the Alberta referendum, only two ridings in the province had over 50% support for Premier Danielle Smith’s government to begin the process of holding a binding referendum on independence.
With the dust having settled on the Alberta referendum, only two ridings in the province had over 50% support for Premier Danielle Smith’s government to begin the process of holding a binding referendum on independence.Image generated by ChatGPT AI/WS Canva
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Abpoli
Federal Government
Abpol
Mark Carney
Alberta Independence
Sundre
Rocky Mountain House
Rimbey
Alberta referendum
Alberta referendum 2026
Richard Warnock
Alberta Referendum Results
Rick Pankiw
Rod Schaff
Shane Boniface
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