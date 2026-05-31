Alberta river flow forecast improves sharply after strong mountain snowpack

Alberta is heading into summer with significantly improved water conditions across most of the province, as strong mountain snowpack and a wetter spring boost river flow forecasts after years of drought concerns.The province’s May Water Supply Outlook predicts river volumes through September will be above normal or well above normal in several major river basins, including the North Saskatchewan, Red Deer and Bow rivers.Environment Minister Grant Hunter said the outlook marks a major improvement compared to recent years.“Most of Alberta is heading into the summer season in a much better situation than we’ve seen in recent years,” Hunter said Monday.“Strong river flows, full reservoirs and additional mountain snowmelt still to come are all good news for communities, agricultural producers and the many industries that depend on a reliable source of water.”Provincial officials credited the improved outlook to exceptional snowpack levels in the Rocky Mountains following multiple spring snowstorms.According to the province, 92% of mountain snowpack sites surveyed at the start of May measured above normal or well above normal conditions, while 15% recorded the highest snowpack levels ever observed.River flows this year are expected to exceed 2025 levels in many areas.Reservoir conditions in southern Alberta have also improved considerably, with storage levels reported as normal in the Red Deer River basin and above normal in the Bow, Oldman and South Saskatchewan river basins..Several mountain monitoring sites ranked among the highest snowpack years ever recorded, including both sites in the Red Deer River basin, eight of 14 sites in the Bow River basin and three of eight sites in the North Saskatchewan basin.The one major exception remains Alberta’s far south.The province warned the Milk River basin continues facing severe drought conditions, with river volumes forecast to remain well below normal through September.Officials said early runoff soaked into dry soil rather than flowing into rivers, worsening water shortages in the basin.Snowpack conditions near the Milk River headwaters in Montana ranked among the five lowest years on record, and runoff occurred roughly one month earlier than normal.The Milk River basin currently sits at Stage 3 drought conditions, the highest drought designation in Alberta outside severe Stage 5 status.Due to obligations under the Canada-U.S. Boundary Waters Treaty, irrigators in the basin are no longer permitted to draw water from the river.Provincial officials said household water supplies in the Town of Milk River will not be affected by the irrigation shutdown.During irrigation season, Canada is entitled to 25% of the Milk River’s natural flow under the treaty agreement with the United States.Provincial officials said Canada was already in a water deficit position relative to the U.S. by the end of April, and by early May there were virtually no natural flows remaining in the river.Alberta said it has explored options for increased water-use flexibility that could support Canadian irrigators while remaining compliant with treaty obligations and avoiding impacts to Montana users.More than half of Alberta’s major river basins are now classified at Stage 0, meaning no drought conditions currently exist.The Red Deer River basin remains at Stage 1 drought, while the Oldman, South Saskatchewan, Buffalo and Great Slave Lake basins remain at Stage 2.