Alberta rolls out $236M plan to expand parks and protect public lands

Alberta’s government is launching two major strategies to expand outdoor recreation while protecting the province’s natural spaces, pledging more than $236 million to improve provincial parks and Crown lands. The moves aim to balance increasing demand for recreation with conservation goals and support for local communities.The new Plan for Parks provides a long-term vision for Alberta’s 305 provincial parks, including 78 provincial parks, 193 recreation areas, and 34 wildland parks. Meanwhile, the Crown Land Recreation and Conservation Strategy coordinates the management of public lands province-wide, focusing on expanding recreation responsibly while safeguarding sensitive landscapes.“Alberta's new plans reflect the values of our residents and ensure that recreation and camping continue to grow while conserving our wild spaces,” said Todd Loewen, Minister of Forestry and Parks..Public input has been a key part of shaping the strategies. Engagement on the Plan for Parks showed strong support, with 86% of respondents agreeing its goals promote the long-term sustainability of the provincial parks system. Alberta’s population has grown almost 35% since the first Plan for Parks was launched in 2009, intensifying the need for modernized park management.The strategies will fund improvements such as new campsites, enhanced trail access, and expanded opportunities for kayaking, canoeing, and other outdoor activities, while protecting important natural areas, wildlife habitats, and water quality. The provincial parks sector alone contributes nearly $1 billion to Alberta’s GDP, generates $400 million in labour income, and supports almost 9,000 jobs annually..Industry and recreation groups welcomed the announcement. Darren Reeder, president and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Alberta, said the plans “unlock the full potential of Alberta’s outdoor recreation economy,” while Don Cockerton, chair of the Alberta Hiking Association, praised the focus on responsible public land management and improved trail access.The $236 million investment in recreation infrastructure and park expansion signals Alberta’s commitment to supporting outdoor tourism, protecting the environment, and ensuring that its Crown lands remain accessible and sustainable for future generations.