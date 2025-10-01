Alberta rolls out plan to maintain government mail during Canada Post disruption

Alberta’s government has activated a contingency plan to keep critical mail moving during the current Canada Post service interruption.Starting Oct. 1, Albertans can drop off government-bound mail at designated provincial offices without using stamps. Recipients of provincial government mail will be notified by phone or email when and where they can pick up or drop off their items. The government warns it will never ask for personal information over the phone or ask anyone to click links in emails. Non-critical mail will be held by the originating department until normal service resumes..Some departments are participating in a Canada Post program to deliver socio-economic cheques once a month during the disruption, while many others offer direct deposit. Payments covered include Assured Income for the Severely Handicapped (AISH), income support, seniors’ benefits, family support for children with disabilities, and Office of the Public Guardian and Trustee supports. Albertans are encouraged to contact the department issuing their payment for direct deposit options.The government said only critical mail will be delivered to the public during the work interruption. .Critical mail is defined as material that must reach its intended recipient to avoid significant harm to health, safety, finances, or government operations, and that cannot be sent quickly by courier, fax, electronic, or other means.Ministries are making arrangements to accept and forward critical mail from Albertans to the appropriate recipients.Additional updates will be posted online as they become available..Due to a high level of spam content being posted in our comment section below, all comments undergo manual approval by a staff member during regular business hours (Monday - Friday). Your patience is appreciated.