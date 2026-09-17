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Alberta royalty changes, federal tax relief aim to unlock billions in oil sands investment

Alberta royalty changes and federal tax relief are forthcoming as federal and provincial governments, along with industry, attempt to unlock billions of dollars in new oil-sands investment.
Alberta royalty changes and federal tax relief are forthcoming as federal and provincial governments, along with industry, attempt to unlock billions of dollars in new oil-sands investment.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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