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Alberta, Saskatchewan energy ministers rip Canada's rail and port infrastructure

Saskatchewan Energy Minister Chris Beaudry (left) and Alberta Energy Minister Brian Jean at the Energy Roundtable in Calgary on May 28, 2026.
Saskatchewan Energy Minister Chris Beaudry (left) and Alberta Energy Minister Brian Jean at the Energy Roundtable in Calgary on May 28, 2026. Courtesy of Brian Jean via X.
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Energy
Calgary
Oil
Brian Jean
Potash
Nutrien
Energy Infrastructure
Canadian National Railway
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC)
The Forest Products Association of Canada
Canada energy infrastructure
Chris Beaudry
the energy roundtable
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