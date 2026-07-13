Alberta says oilsands emissions intensity down 28% as production climbs

Alberta says its oilsands industry is producing significantly more oil while emitting fewer greenhouse gases per barrel, as the province prepares to host environment ministers from across Canada this week.A new provincial report released Monday shows oilsands greenhouse gas emissions intensity has fallen 28% since 2012, even as production has increased to more than 3.3 million barrels per day based on 2024 data.According to the report, oilsands output has grown by nearly 1.7 million barrels per day since 2012 while emissions per barrel have continued to decline through improved technology and operational efficiencies.Environment and Protected Areas Minister Grant Hunter said the figures demonstrate Alberta can increase energy production while reducing emissions intensity."Under Premier Smith's leadership, Alberta has seen a steady increase in production and a reduction in emissions per barrel," Hunter said. "We are on our way to doubling production while proving that innovation, investment and responsible development can deliver real environmental results."Hunter is expected to highlight the report during the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment meeting in Calgary on July 14 and 15..The province says it will use the meeting to promote what it describes as a practical approach to environmental policy that supports economic growth, resource development and major infrastructure projects.The annual Oil Sands Greenhouse Gas Emissions Intensity report measures the amount of greenhouse gas emissions generated for every barrel of oilsands bitumen produced and processed using facility-level data submitted by regulated operators across the sector.According to the province, annual oilsands production has increased from approximately 600 million barrels in 2012 to more than 1.2 billion barrels in 2024.The report also indicates emissions intensity improved by 2% compared with the previous reporting year.Alberta attributes the long-term decline in emissions intensity to continued technological innovation, operational improvements and industry efforts to produce more oil with lower emissions per barrel.The report is based on emissions and production data reported by oilsands operators for the 2024 calendar year, the most recent year for which complete information is available.