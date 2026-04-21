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Alberta secures tariff-free oil exports to South Korea in push to boost Asian markets

The Republic of Korea’s Customs Commissioner, Myeong-ku Lee, with Premier Danielle Smith.
The Republic of Korea’s Customs Commissioner, Myeong-ku Lee, with Premier Danielle Smith.Courtesy GoA
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Abpoli
Trans Mountain Pipeline
Oil And Gas
Danielle Smith
Ableg
South Korea
Korea Gas Corporation
Myeong-ku Lee
Korea Customs Service
Mark Maki
Korea National Oil Corp

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