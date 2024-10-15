Alberta sees huge physician growth in third quarter

Alberta is experiencing unprecedented growth in its physician workforce, according to new data released by the College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta. The province has seen a 4.5% increase in registered doctors compared to the same period last year, Minister of Health Adriana LaGrange announced Tuesday.At the end of September, Alberta had 12,126 registered physicians, reflecting a net increase of 518 doctors year-over-year. A significant portion of the growth was concentrated in the Calgary area. The province also added 370 physicians in the third quarter alone, marking the highest third-quarter growth rate since before 2015.“This record growth shows that our efforts to attract and retain physicians are paying off,” said LaGrange. “We are committed to building on this momentum by strengthening primary health care and advancing our Health Workforce Strategy to ensure Albertans continue to receive exceptional care.”Family medicine saw particular gains, with a nearly 5% rise in family physicians compared to last year, a development LaGrange described as "wonderful news for Albertans."The government plans to enhance physician training and address broader workforce challenges as part of its ongoing strategy to improve healthcare delivery.