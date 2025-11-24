Alberta selects site for new stand-alone Stollery Children’s Hospital

Alberta has chosen a site for a new stand-alone Stollery Children’s Hospital, a major milestone in the province’s plan to deliver a state-of-the-art pediatric facility in Edmonton.The hospital will be built on the University of Alberta’s South Campus, at the northeast corner of 122 St.and 51 Ave. Officials said the location was selected for its size, room for future expansion, and proximity to the existing university hospital, allowing closer collaboration with academic and research partners.“Selecting the site for a new stand-alone Stollery Children’s Hospital is a major step forward towards building a hospital that will serve children in Alberta, the rest of western Canada and the territories,” said Martin Long, Minister of Infrastructure. “This location gives us the space and flexibility to plan a modern facility that puts children and families first.”As an undeveloped green space, the site avoids the need to demolish or relocate buildings, helping streamline construction and deliver the hospital on schedule. .Alberta began spending on the Stollery project in 2021 with an initial $1 million, matched by the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation. Budget 2025 allocated another $11 million over three years for planning and design.“This is an exciting milestone for families in Alberta and across western Canada,” said Matt Jones, Minister of Hospital and Surgical Health Services. “A new, stand-alone Stollery Children’s Hospital will ensure children receive world-class care in a modern facility designed to meet their unique needs.”Dr. Todd Alexander, chair of the University of Alberta’s Department of Pediatrics, said the hospital will allow for new technologies, increased specialized care, and enhanced teaching and research opportunities. Karen Faulkner, president and CEO of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation, called the announcement “historic” for kids’ health and families across the region..The current Stollery Children’s Hospital, opened in 2001, operates within the aging University of Alberta Hospital and Walter C. Mackenzie Health Sciences Centre.It is western Canada’s referral centre for pediatric cardiac surgery and a national leader in organ transplants for children. The hospital treats roughly 300,000 children annually, including 55,000 emergency visits and 12,000 surgeries, making it Canada’s second-largest children’s hospital by bed count after Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.