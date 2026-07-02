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Alberta set to propose southern BC route for new West Coast oil pipeline

The Alberta government is set to announce that it is proposing a southern route for its new one-million-barrel-a-day crude oil pipeline to the West Coast.
The Alberta government is set to announce that it is proposing a southern route for its new one-million-barrel-a-day crude oil pipeline to the West Coast.WS/David Wiechnik
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Pipeline
Abpol
Mark Carney
Alberta-BC Pipeline
BC Pipeline
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