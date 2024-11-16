Alberta sets record for boat inspections to keep invasive mussels out of provincial waters

Alberta achieved a milestone in 2024 by inspecting a record number of boats and watercraft to prevent the spread of invasive zebra and quagga mussels, keeping the province free of these destructive species.With reports of invasive mussels rising across Canada and the U.S., Alberta ramped up its prevention efforts this boating season, inspecting over 13,000 watercraft — a 50% increase compared to 2023. This proactive approach included expanded inspection stations, higher fines, and the formation of a specialized task force.“We stepped up to protect our province, and the results speak for themselves,” said Rebecca Schulz, Alberta’s Minister of Environment and Protected Areas. “Now that boating season is over, we’re already planning on ways to stop the spread of invasive species and protect our waterways in the years ahead. We’re zebra and quagga mussel free, so let’s keep ’em out.”.The government established an Aquatic Invasive Species Task Force in 2024, increasing the number of fixed watercraft inspection stations from five to seven and deploying a roving inspection team. A public awareness campaign also encouraged boaters to “Clean, Drain, Dry” their watercraft to prevent contamination.The heightened efforts led to the detection of 15 contaminated watercrafts carrying invasive mussels, most originating from eastern provinces. Twenty fines were issued to individuals who failed to stop at open inspection stations, with penalties reaching as high as $4,200 — the steepest in North America.“Alberta took action to keep invasive mussels out of our waterways this summer, and we did so successfully,” said Grant Hunter, MLA for Taber-Warner and Chair of the Aquatic Invasive Species Task Force. “Thank you to all the people who came into the province and did their part by making sure their drain plug is removed and stopping at all mandatory inspection stations.”Zebra and quagga mussels pose a significant threat to Alberta’s waterways, with the potential to damage ecosystems, infrastructure, and habitats while incurring hundreds of millions in costs. Moving forward, Alberta’s task force will explore additional measures to strengthen protections in 2025.Key initiatives this year included:Expanding the number of fixed inspection stations and deploying a roving crew.Increasing the number of watercraft inspectors.Establishing the highest fines in North America for violations.Launching a comprehensive public awareness campaign.