Alberta sheriffs begin body-worn camera pilot to boost public trust

Albertans can expect to see sheriffs wearing body cameras as part of a new pilot program designed to strengthen transparency and accountability in law enforcement. More than 30 officers from Sheriff Highway Patrol, Fish and Wildlife Enforcement Services, and Court and Security Services in central Alberta are currently field-testing the devices.The cameras will record public interactions while officers are on duty, creating an objective record that can be used in complaints, investigations, or legal proceedings. Data will be uploaded to a secure, centralized system and stored for at least two years, after which unused footage will be deleted.The pilot runs until Dec. 15 and will allow Alberta sheriffs to refine policies, address technical issues, and prepare for full deployment across the province in January 2026. .Once fully operational, the program is expected to cost $5 million annually."Body-worn cameras are instrumental for strengthening the transparency and accountability that underpins mutual trust between officers and the communities they serve," said Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services. Chief Bob Andrews of the Alberta Sheriffs added the technology helps protect officers while fostering public confidence.Alberta became the first province in Canada to mandate body cameras for all frontline municipal and indigenous police services in March 2023. .The government is providing $20 million over three years to help municipalities and First Nations adopt a provincewide cloud-based digital evidence management system, with Axon Canada selected as the technology provider."Body cameras serve as a vital tool in fostering transparency and accountability, ensuring that police actions are documented and scrutinized, which ultimately enhances public trust and safety for all," said Chief Cody Thomas of Enoch Cree Nation.