Alberta sheriffs close Lethbridge drug house after year-long investigation

A north Lethbridge home has been ordered shut down for 90 days after Alberta Sheriffs and Lethbridge Police concluded a lengthy investigation into alleged drug trafficking at the property.The Alberta Sheriffs' Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit obtained a Community Safety Order from the Court of King's Bench on June 30, requiring the property at 1226 13 Avenue North to be vacated and secured beginning at noon on Tuesday.The closure will remain in effect until Oct. 5, with court-imposed conditions on the property continuing until Oct. 5, 2028.The investigation began in March 2025 after residents reported ongoing concerns about suspected illegal drug activity.According to the province, SCAN investigators observed frequent short-term visits to the residence, behaviour consistent with drug trafficking.In May 2025, the Lethbridge Police Service executed a search warrant at the home, seizing drugs and drug paraphernalia and arresting four people.Officials said SCAN later issued a warning letter to the property owner, but public complaints continued and investigators confirmed the alleged illegal activity persisted.As part of the closure order, the home will be boarded up, fenced off and have its locks changed for the duration of the 90-day shutdown.Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said illegal drug activity has consequences beyond those directly involved."Illegal drug activity affects more than the people involved; it disrupts entire neighbourhoods and leaves residents feeling unsafe," Ellis said. "Through the coordinated efforts of Alberta Sheriffs' SCAN unit and the Lethbridge Police Service, decisive action was taken to address this problem property, helping restore a sense of safety and security for nearby residents.".SCAN Inspector Brent Pickard credited community members with helping launch the investigation."This investigation began because community members spoke up about ongoing concerns," Pickard said. "Those reports, combined with SCAN's investigative work, allowed us to obtain a closure order and put an end to the illegal activity occurring at this property."He encouraged Albertans to continue reporting suspicious activity to help law enforcement identify problem properties.The SCAN unit operates under Alberta's Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act, which allows the province to obtain court orders to close properties linked to ongoing illegal activity and hold property owners accountable.