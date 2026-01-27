Alberta sheriffs shut down Calgary drug house after repeated complaints

Alberta Sheriffs have closed a northwest Calgary home tied to ongoing drug activity after months of complaints from local residents. The property at 2836 Brentwood Blvd. N.W. was repeatedly flagged for short-term visitors, discarded needles, visible drug use, and social disorder, prompting multiple visits by police and Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) officers.Despite a warning letter issued to the homeowner, the illegal activity continued. By July 2025, SCAN began working with a relative of the elderly property owner, who had been financially exploited by individuals using the home. Efforts to bring the property into compliance failed, leading officers to pursue a legal solution.Earlier this month, SCAN secured a community safety order from the Court of King’s Bench. Starting Tuesday, the property must be vacated, secured, and monitored, with the order remaining in place until Jan. 27, 2028. The SCAN investigation is ongoing.“Alberta’s government will do whatever it takes to keep people safe,” said Mike Ellis, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services. .“There was suspected drug activity at this property, and it needed to stop for the safety of this Calgary community.”Brent Pickard, SCAN inspector, said the closure was possible through collaboration with Calgary Police Service, Alberta Health Services, bylaw officials, and the property owner’s family. Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm of the Calgary Police Service added that the action has made Brentwood a safer neighbourhood.Since 2008, SCAN has investigated over 10,000 properties and issued more than 140 community safety orders, working with owners to halt illegal activity. Residents made 26 complaints about the Brentwood property, located near schools, parks, and retail stores.