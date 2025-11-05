Alberta sheriffs shut down Edmonton drug house after repeated complaints

Alberta Sheriffs have closed a problematic Edmonton property following more than 40 police visits since June. The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit obtained a court order against the owner of 15812 110A Ave. Northwest, shutting the property for 90 days starting Wednesday at noon. All occupants, including the owner, must vacate, and the property will be boarded, fenced, and re-keyed.The closure, granted by the Court of King’s Bench, bars all access until February 3, 2026, with certain individuals prohibited from entering entirely. SCAN will continue monitoring the property while the investigation remains ongoing, and conditions of the community safety order remain in effect until February 3, 2028.“The dangerous and illegal activity tied to this property ends now, thanks to the decisive action taken by SCAN,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis. “By staying vigilant and reporting disturbances, Edmontonians have shown they won’t tolerate this behaviour in their communities.”.Andrew Albers, inspector with SCAN, emphasized the role of residents in the closure. “These results are driven by community members who speak up about problem properties,” he said, urging Albertans to report suspicious activity. Edmonton Police Service Superintendent Christa Pennie highlighted the success of multi-agency partnerships in tackling drug-fuelled crime and protecting vulnerable community members.SCAN operates under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act, using legal sanctions and court orders to hold property owners accountable for criminal activity. Since 2008, the unit has investigated over 10,000 properties and issued more than 140 community safety orders. Most cases are resolved by working with owners to stop illegal activity.Residents had repeatedly reported people leaving the Edmonton property under the influence of drugs, along with suspected thefts. A prior residential safety inspection uncovered methamphetamine, weapons, cash, and drug paraphernalia. This marks the fourth investigation into the property since June 2019.