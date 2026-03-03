Alberta sheriffs shut down Wetaskiwin drug house under community safety order

A Wetaskiwin property linked to ongoing drug use and criminal activity has been ordered closed for 90 days after Alberta Sheriffs secured a court order to board up the home and bar access.The Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods (SCAN) unit of the Alberta Sheriffs obtained a community safety order through the Court of King's Bench of Alberta against the owner of 5312 51 Ave.The order took effect at noon Tuesday and runs until June 1, with certain individuals banned from attending the property for three years. Conditions tied to the order remain in place until Dec. 16, 2028.Under the court order, all people are prohibited from entering the residence during the closure period. The building will be boarded up, locks changed, and SCAN officers will continue monitoring the site as the investigation remains ongoing.The property, located in a residential neighbourhood near schools, parks and retirement homes, first drew complaints in fall 2024 over suspected illegal activity..Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis said the action sends a clear message to drug dealers that they are not welcome in Alberta communities and credited collaboration between SCAN and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.Insp. Andrew Albers of SCAN said the outcome reflects strong inter-agency cooperation, while Insp. John Spaans of the Wetaskiwin RCMP detachment said joint enforcement strategies are key to improving public safety and addressing properties that contribute to crime.The SCAN unit operates under the Safer Communities and Neighbourhoods Act, which allows authorities to use court orders and legal sanctions to hold property owners accountable for illegal activity. Since launching in 2008, SCAN has investigated more than 10,000 properties and issued over 140 community safety orders, with most cases resolved by working with owners to stop unlawful conduct.