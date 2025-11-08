Alberta showcases energy sector at ADIPEC, opens Abu Dhabi office

Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration Joseph Schow led Alberta’s delegation to the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC) last week, highlighting the province’s energy sector and expanding trade and investment ties with the Middle East.The world’s largest energy conference brought together government officials, investors, and oil and gas executives from around the globe. Smith addressed senior energy leaders and ministers, positioning Alberta as a reliable partner with abundant natural resources and innovative environmental solutions.Smith and Schow also held roundtables exploring energy security, supply chains, and opportunities for investment in Alberta’s energy, technology, agriculture, and AI sectors. “Alberta’s government is working to unleash the full power of our economy and create prosperity for Albertans,” said Smith. “Global leaders want more of what Alberta has to offer, not less.”Schow led a delegation of over 70 Alberta companies, connecting them with potential investors and buyers to expand into the UAE and beyond. .“The opportunity for partnerships between Alberta and the UAE is significant across every sector,” Schow said.Several Alberta companies praised the mission. Steve Froehler of LCO Technologies said the conference helped the company diversify beyond the U.S. market, while Amanjeet Dhaliwal of EnReach Hot Tap Services called ADIPEC “an incredible platform to grow our business network and showcase our Alberta-designed technology.”As part of the mission, Alberta announced its newest international office in Abu Dhabi, co-located in the Canadian Embassy. The province chose Abu Dhabi for its status as a global business hub and its ability to connect Alberta to emerging markets in the Middle East and North Africa.Alberta’s exports to the region totalled $700.8 million in 2024, led by manufactured products and agriculture, while the UAE and Saudi Arabia rank as the province’s top Middle Eastern export markets. Middle East-based companies and sovereign wealth funds, including the Gulf Cooperation Council with over $10 billion invested in Alberta, represent a major source of potential investment in energy, innovation, and logistics.