The Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) said Albertans need to take back sovereignty and have a similar amount of it compared to other provinces.
“Albertans have no say in who runs Ottawa,” tweeted the APP.
“That is decided by Toronto, Montreal, and the Communist Party of China.”
Quebec pension plan good.Alberta pension plan evil.Ontario provincial police good.Alberta provincial police evilQuebec controlling provincial immigration goodAlberta controlling provincial immigration evilWe must take back Alberta sovereignty.Albertans have no say in… pic.twitter.com/oUf3uPlZXl— Alberta Prosperity Project (@ABProsperityPrj) July 27, 2023
The APP said certain people call a Quebec pension plan good, but an Alberta pension plan is evil. It said the same people say the Ontario Provincial Police are good, but an Alberta provincial police is evil.
While they support Quebec controlling provincial immigration, APP said they are against Alberta running its system. It called on people to become APP members.
Twitter user Shane Knysh said Alberta does have a say.
“For the past 70ish years, it has been ‘We will vote Conservative no matter what,’” said Knysh.
“Interesting that the Conservative governments in Ottawa have also not listened to AB and failed to build those pipelines the current premier demands.”
Alberta does have a say. For the past 70ish years that say has been "We will vote conservative no matter what."Interesting that the conservative governments in Ottawa have also not listened to AB and failed to build those pipelines the current premier demands.— Shane Knysh (@shaneknysh) July 28, 2023
The APP responded by saying there is “no federal party that is good for Alberta and there never will be.”
It said this is how the Canadian electoral system is designed.
"All votes west of Toronto are meaningless," it said.
Yes. There is no federal party that is good for Alberta and there never will be. That’s just how our electoral system is designed. All votes west of Toronto are meaningless.— Alberta Prosperity Project (@ABProsperityPrj) July 28, 2023
The Alberta Fair Deal Panel recommended numerous changes the province could make to get a better deal in confederation in 2020, but there was no talk of long-term constitutional changes and independence.
The report said Alberta should take immediate steps to create a provincial pension plan, set up its own police force, and appoint a chief firearms officer.
Reporter (Alberta)
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
I hope for full separation, but I will settle for complete autonomy.
First and foremost Alberta has to have our own taxation department. If we collect our own taxes, Quebec wouldn't be collecting 13 BILLION off the top and returning the leftovers after paying all the other Equalization recipients back to pay our own bills. It's just that simple, we can't afford to implement anything else with the allowance that Ottawa decides we get from our own money. If it was an alimony payment, Alberta would be swimming in money, because we'd only be losing 50%. Alberta already voted in the referendum we don't want the bloody Equalization program that pays Quebec to not develop their own resources!
