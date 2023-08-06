Alberta independence

Vote yes for Alberta sovereignty. 

 Courtesy Alberta Prosperity Project

The Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) said Albertans need to take back sovereignty and have a similar amount of it compared to other provinces. 

“Albertans have no say in who runs Ottawa,” tweeted the APP. 

(2) comments

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

I hope for full separation, but I will settle for complete autonomy.

northrungrader
northrungrader

First and foremost Alberta has to have our own taxation department. If we collect our own taxes, Quebec wouldn't be collecting 13 BILLION off the top and returning the leftovers after paying all the other Equalization recipients back to pay our own bills. It's just that simple, we can't afford to implement anything else with the allowance that Ottawa decides we get from our own money. If it was an alimony payment, Alberta would be swimming in money, because we'd only be losing 50%. Alberta already voted in the referendum we don't want the bloody Equalization program that pays Quebec to not develop their own resources!

