The Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) launched an outline for a future petition to hold a referendum about the Alberta government negotiating new terms for its connection to Canada.
“Since Alberta joined confederation on Sept 1, 1905, no Alberta Provincial Government has ever been able to protect the individual freedoms, rights, prosperity and sovereignty of all Albertans, businesses, and organizations due to the imbalance of power between the federal and Alberta governments,” said the APP in a Thursday statement.
“This imbalance of power culminated in progressive federal overreach of Alberta provincial constitutional authority, and is the genesis of the dysfunctional relationship that currently exists, resulting in progressive federal usurpation of Alberta's wealth and restriction of our civil liberties.”
There have been 31 people who registered for the planned petition as of Thursday. It has a goal of 600,000 signatures.
The petition will be done through a Citizens Initiative Act, which requires 600,000 signatures collected over a period of not more than 90 days to force a referendum. Since it's difficult to collect 600,000 signatures to a petition in 90 days, the APP said the solution is “to grow the membership to greater than 600,000 members wherein the contact information is housed in our secure and confidential database.”
Once it has the contact information of more than 600,000 members who support restructuring Alberta's relationship with Canada and polling is favourable, it will present the petition to Elections Alberta for approval. It can provide canvassers with the contact information of more than 600,000 members in its database after approval, which will facilitate the collection of the number of signed petitions within the timeline needed.
“By registering your ‘Intention-to-Vote’ in favour of empowering by referendum the Alberta government to restructure Alberta’s relationship with Canada, APP will be able to ensure that the petition to force the referendum is successful,” it said.
About one-in-five Canadians in various provinces believe their jurisdiction would be better off joining the United States and becoming an American state, according to a Wednesday poll done by Research Co.
The province with the highest proportion of people who want to turn into an American state is Alberta at 21%, according to the poll.
The poll said the proportion of Albertans who think their province would be better off as its own country fell to 26% this month, down seven points since June and well below the all-time high of 40% registered in 2019.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Less government = More Freedom
Removal of the Feds would be Great Progress for Freedom!
