Alberta independence

A billboard in southeast Calgary questions whether it's time for Alberta to separate from Canada. 

 Courtesy Monty Kruger/CBC

The Alberta Prosperity Project (APP) launched an outline for a future petition to hold a referendum about the Alberta government negotiating new terms for its connection to Canada. 

“Since Alberta joined confederation on Sept 1, 1905, no Alberta Provincial Government has ever been able to protect the individual freedoms, rights, prosperity and sovereignty of all Albertans, businesses, and organizations due to the imbalance of power between the federal and Alberta governments,” said the APP in a Thursday statement. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

Less government = More Freedom

Removal of the Feds would be Great Progress for Freedom!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.