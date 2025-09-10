Alberta spends $11 million on new aviation training hub in Calgary

Alberta taxpayers will spend nearly $11 million to help launch a massive aviation training centre in Calgary, with promises it will turn the province into a global hub for pilots and aerospace professionals.The Alberta Training Centre of Excellence for Aviation and Aerospace will be built at Calgary International Airport with support from WestJet, CAE and other partners. The 126,000-square-foot facility is expected to train more than 6,000 aviation workers every year.The province is providing $3.7 million to CAE through its Investment and Growth Fund and another $7 million through the Opportunity Calgary Investment Fund to support new training programs, equipment and student opportunities at Mount Royal University. .Officials claim the project will drive more than $400 million in industry activity over the next 15 years.Premier Danielle Smith said the plan will put Alberta at the forefront of aviation development. “From training pilots to advancing aerospace technology, Alberta is stepping up to ensure our province is not only keeping pace with global demand but setting the standard for excellence,” she said.WestJet signed on as the anchor customer under a 15-year deal. CEO Alexis von Hoensbroech said the airline’s commitment guarantees its crews receive top training. .CAE president Matthew Bromberg added the project ensures Canada remains competitive as global demand for aviation workers grows.Mount Royal University will run programs out of the new facility, giving students access to advanced training systems and research tools. Calgary’s airport authority also hailed the project as a milestone in developing the city as a centre for aviation technology and maintenance.The aviation sector currently supports more than 19,000 Alberta jobs and contributes $1.8 billion annually to the province’s economy.