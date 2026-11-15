Alberta spends $11 million to help rural students and teachers cope with classroom complexity

Alberta is spending another $11 million to help schools deal with increasingly complex classrooms, including $5 million to bring specialized services to students in rural and remote communities.The provincial government announced the funding will help school boards cover the additional costs of providing services such as speech-language therapy, psychological assessments and physical therapy in communities where access to specialists can be limited.Another $6 million will go toward training teachers and school administrators to manage students with complex learning and behavioural needs.Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said the funding is intended to address challenges facing schools across the province.“Students with complex learning and behavioural needs need the right supports to help them succeed,” said Nicolaides.“This funding will strengthen the capacity of schools to meet diverse student needs and help school authorities reduce geographic barriers to specialized supports and services in rural and remote communities.”The $5 million earmarked for rural and remote schools will be distributed among 39 school authorities, with priority given to communities facing the greatest geographic challenges.School boards will be able to use the money to cover mileage, transportation, accommodation and travel time for specialists who must travel long distances to reach students.Eligible professionals include speech-language pathologists, psychologists, physical therapists and other qualified specialists.The government says the funding will help reduce barriers that can prevent students in smaller communities from receiving the same specialized services available in larger centres.Mike McMann, superintendent of the Fort Vermilion School Division, welcomed the announcement.“Rural students deserve equitable access to specialized supports,” said McMann.“This investment recognizes our geographic realities and strengthens the capacity of educators to help every student succeed.”The remaining $6 million will be used to provide targeted training for teachers and administrators working in classrooms with increasingly diverse learning and behavioural needs.Training will focus on areas including trauma-informed practices, crisis response, behaviour assessment, collaborative problem-solving, de-escalation and recovery following classroom incidents..School boards will also be permitted to use the funding to pay for substitute teachers so regular classroom staff can attend training sessions without disrupting students' education.The training money is intended for new teachers, members of classroom complexity teams and school administrators.Reagan Weeks, vice president of the College of Alberta School Superintendents, said rural school divisions face unique challenges when trying to deliver specialized services.“In rural Alberta, distance can stand between a student and the specialized help they need,” said Weeks.“This funding recognizes the real cost of bringing speech-language pathologists, psychologists and therapists into small and remote communities.”Weeks said the additional training will also provide educators with tools to manage difficult classroom situations.“The investment in training gives our teachers and school leaders practical tools for today’s complex classrooms,” she said.The $11 million is part of a broader $100-million classroom complexity funding package announced by the Alberta government in June.Budget 2026 provides a total of $355 million during the 2026-27 fiscal year to address classroom size and complexity.That includes $200 million for the Class Size Reduction Grant, aimed at reducing pressure on overcrowded classrooms.Another $75 million has been allocated to establish 223 new classroom complexity teams to provide additional support for students and teachers.The budget also includes $25 million for targeted supports, including professional training and services in rural and remote communities.A further $55 million will continue the Classroom Complexity Grant.The province says the additional funding is intended to help schools respond to growing demands on teachers while ensuring students with specialized learning and behavioural needs receive appropriate assistance.For rural Alberta school divisions, the latest announcement is designed to address the additional expense of delivering services across large geographic areas, where specialist travel costs can make access to support more difficult.The government says the funding will allow school authorities to bring more services directly to students while giving teachers additional training to manage complex classroom environments.