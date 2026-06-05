Alberta spends $15 million to advance Calgary-Edmonton passenger rail plans

CALGARY — The Alberta government is spending $15 million to advance plans for a province-wide passenger rail network, with initial efforts focused on linking Calgary and Edmonton to their international airports and existing transit systems.The funding, announced Friday, follows the completion of Alberta’s Passenger Rail Master Plan, a long-term blueprint that envisions a passenger rail network being developed over the next 30 years.Premier Danielle Smith said the investment marks the next step in determining how passenger rail could connect communities, airports and economic centres across the province.“Major infrastructure projects don’t happen overnight,” said Smith. “They require thoughtful planning, strong partnerships and a clear vision for the future. The Passenger Rail Master Plan gives us that foundation.”Transportation and Economic Corridors Minister Devin Dreeshen said the government will initially focus on studying rail connections between Calgary and Edmonton’s light-rail transit systems and their international airports.“We know passenger rail connections between Calgary and Edmonton and their international airports are a priority for Albertans,” said Dreeshen. “Our initial work will focus on these connections, allowing us to plan for a network of rail services that connect with LRT, transit and the airports.”The master plan identifies a phased rail network featuring high-speed service between Edmonton and Calgary through Red Deer, with trains travelling more than 300 kilometres per hour and departing more than once per hour.The proposal also includes higher-speed rail service between Calgary and Banff at speeds exceeding 160 kilometres per hour, along with airport express and commuter rail services serving Calgary International Airport, Edmonton International Airport, Airdrie and St. Albert..According to the province, more than 20,000 Albertans participated in consultations through surveys, public forums and stakeholder meetings. The government said 80% of respondents supported expanding passenger rail service across Alberta.The planning process also included consultations with municipalities, airports, rail operators, transportation agencies and representatives from more than 50 indigenous communities and organizations.Airport officials welcomed the announcement, saying rail links would improve connectivity and support tourism and business growth.Edmonton International Airport president and CEO Myron Keehn said a rail connection between YEG and downtown Edmonton would strengthen the region’s visitor economy and help attract major conferences, sporting events and international visitors.Calgary Airport Authority president and CEO Chris Dinsdale said Calgary’s continued growth makes improved transportation links increasingly important.“A rail link will help strengthen how people move between our airport, city and destinations across Alberta, while supporting continued growth for tourism and business across our region,” said Dinsdale.Budget 2026 allocates the $15 million over three years to advance planning work and assess private-sector participation, financing models and business opportunities for future passenger rail development.While the master plan outlines an ambitious vision for passenger rail in Alberta, construction timelines and project costs have yet to be determined..Dreeshen says lots of the cost for the high-speed rail will be covered by the partnership with the private sector."For the train, as well as all the development that goes around the train stations.""Those financing options, and how that looks, is still the ongoing work that we're going to have with this 30-year plan."The 30-year plan is "for a complete building."This includes the high speed rail, which is "the first building block, that's what we'd like to see done first, and the commuter rails.""So obviously in 30 years is at a very long time, but the first projects that we'd want to see, and then every single interval to open there would be that high-speed rail along the country.