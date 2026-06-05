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Alberta spends $15 million to advance Calgary-Edmonton passenger rail plans

Danielle Smith is a well known fan of rail.
Danielle Smith is a well known fan of rail.Twitter (“X”)
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Devin Dreeshen
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