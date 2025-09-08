Alberta spends $21 million to boost Calgary aviation hub

Alberta’s government is putting more than $21 million into Calgary International Airport’s YYC AeroNex project, a move officials say will cement the city as a global aviation hub, attract new investment, and create jobs.The AeroNex project is being touted as a critical step in strengthening Alberta’s aviation industry, building infrastructure to lure major companies and expand opportunities for skilled workers. The government says the project will also draw world-class training and support services to Calgary.“Calgary Airports is a major driver of Alberta’s economy, supporting thousands of jobs for Albertans and contributing to the growth and diversification of our economic landscape,” said Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration Minister Joseph Schow..“By spending more than $21 million today, we are supporting Calgary Airports in the important work they do and reinforcing our commitment to advancing the aviation and aerospace industry in our province.”The $120-million Lufthansa Technik engine maintenance facility is the first major development to benefit from AeroNex. Calgary Airports CEO Chris Dinsdale said the initiative would bring critical aviation capabilities to Canada while laying the groundwork for long-term growth.Launched in June 2025, YYC AeroNex is designed as a strategic centre for air transportation, ensuring Canadian airlines have access to competitively priced, world-class aviation support services and training. Calgary Airports, which operates both YYC Calgary International and YBW Springbank, was recently recognized as one of Alberta’s top employers for 2025.