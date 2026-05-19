Alberta spends $21 million to position itself as Canada’s defence technology hub

Alberta’s government is spending $21 million to help local companies break into Canada’s growing defence sector through a new initiative aimed at turning the province into a national leader in military and dual-use technology.The program, called the Dual-Use Ecosystem for Future Engineering, National Defence and Sovereignty — or DEFENDS — will be led by the University of Alberta and connect private industry, researchers and the Canadian Armed Forces to speed up the testing, certification and commercialization of defence technologies.Technology and Innovation Minister Nate Glubish said Alberta companies already manufacture advanced technology for sectors such as energy, environmental monitoring and construction, but many have struggled to access defence markets.“Alberta companies already build some of the best technology in the country, they just haven't had a streamlined path into defence markets,” said Glubish.“DEFENDS changes that. We have the research talent and advanced manufacturing expertise, and now, DEFENDS gives them the facilities and connections they need to win contracts and keep the economic benefits right here in Alberta.”The initiative is part of a broader $127-million plan over 10 years and provincial officials say every dollar Alberta spends is expected to attract roughly $6 in partner funding.According to government projections, DEFENDS could support more than 8,000 jobs, assist more than 200 Alberta companies and generate over $7 billion in GDP growth over the next decade.The University of Alberta will serve as the anchor institution for the program through facilities including the Centre for Applied Research in Defence and Dual-Use Technologies, nanoFAB and one of only two NATO Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic test centres located at a Canadian university..Mechanical engineering professor James Hogan, who directs the university’s defence research centre, said Alberta already has the infrastructure and partnerships needed to become a major player in Canada’s defence industry.“DEFENDS is about building Canada’s future defence capability here in Alberta,” Hogan said.“We already have the talent, industrial capacity, research strengths and military partnerships needed to lead.”The province also plans to build three new secure facilities under the initiative to expand Alberta’s ability to test advanced manufacturing components, develop microchips and communications systems, and evaluate radar and wireless technologies against real-world threats.Jobs, Economy, Trade and Immigration Minister Joseph Schow said Alberta is well positioned to capitalize on the growing defence sector because of its workforce, land availability and existing military presence.“This means jobs, economic growth, and diversification for years to come,” Schow said.The initiative includes participation from the University of Calgary, NAIT, SAIT and rural college networks as part of what the province calls a “Team Alberta” approach to defence research and workforce training.Advanced Education Minister Myles McDougall said the program will create opportunities for students and researchers while strengthening Alberta’s long-term economic competitiveness in aerospace and defence industries..Officials also stressed that intellectual property, patents and profits generated through the initiative would remain in Alberta rather than flowing outside the province.Alberta is already home to Canadian Forces Base Edmonton, 4 Wing Cold Lake and Defence Research and Development Canada Suffield, giving the province a significant strategic advantage in military and aerospace development.