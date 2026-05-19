News

Alberta spends $21 million to position itself as Canada’s defence technology hub

Nate Glubish
Nate GlubishPhoto by Jonathan Bradley, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Abpoli
Canadian Armed Forces
Nate Glubish
Ableg
University Of Alberta
Myles Mcdougall
Joseph Schow
Dual-Use Ecosystem for Future Engineering, National Defence and Sovereignty
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news