Alberta spends $320 million to expand cardiac care at Lethbridge hospital

The Alberta government is spending $320 million to expand cardiac and critical care at Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge, with design work beginning this month and construction expected to start next year.The project will redevelop the hospital’s cardiac catheterization lab and create space to more than double capacity in its intensive care unit (ICU) and cardiac care unit (CCU).“Chinook Regional Hospital plays a vital role in delivering health care across southern Alberta,” Infrastructure Minister Martin Long said.“By investing in this facility, we’re helping more Albertans get the services they need, when they need them most.”Once completed, the expansion will increase the ICU from 16 to 26 bed spaces.The CCU will undergo a significantly larger expansion, increasing from four to 28 bed spaces.Combined, the two units will have 54 bed spaces when the project is finished.The province said Chinook Regional Hospital serves patients from Lethbridge and communities throughout southern Alberta, providing emergency care, specialized treatment and other critical services.Expanding cardiac services is also expected to reduce the number of patients who must travel elsewhere for advanced treatment.“Albertans deserve timely access to the care they need, close to home,” Hospital and Surgical Health Services Minister Adriana LaGrange said.“We’re spending to expand health care capacity across Alberta, and this project will bring much-needed cardiac care capacity to families across southern Alberta.”Budget 2026 included $44.3 million over three years to finish the design work and begin construction.Alberta Infrastructure has allocated a total of $320 million for the cardiac catheterization lab and ICU and CCU expansion. The province estimates the project will support almost 1,800 jobs.The Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation has also raised more than $30 million to support cardiac care in southern Alberta.“For families across Lethbridge and southern Alberta, the access to specialized cardiac care made possible by this investment will be life-changing,” Lethbridge-East MLA Nathan Neudorf said.Neudorf also credited the hospital foundation, donors and supporters for their efforts to expand cardiac services in the region..Foundation president and CEO Crystal Elliott said the project was the result of cooperation between the province, health professionals, donors and community organizations.“This project represents what is possible when an entire region comes together around a shared vision,” Elliott said.“Together, the foundation, Government of Alberta, Advisory Cabinet, Alberta Infrastructure, Capital Management, health care professionals, donors and community partners are bringing cardiac and critical care closer to home.”Design work is scheduled to run from September 2026 until September 2027.Construction is expected to begin in October 2027, with the expanded facilities targeted for completion by the end of 2031.