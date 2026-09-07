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Alberta spends $320 million to expand cardiac care at Lethbridge hospital

Minister of Infrastructure Martin Long, Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services Nathan Neudorf, Crystal Elliott, CEO of the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation, and Colin Zieber, Senior Operating Officer with Alberta Health Services, gather outside Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge beside signs promoting the cardiac catheterization lab, ICU and CCU expansion project.
Minister of Infrastructure Martin Long, Minister of Assisted Living and Social Services Nathan Neudorf, Crystal Elliott, CEO of the Chinook Regional Hospital Foundation, and Colin Zieber, Senior Operating Officer with Alberta Health Services, gather outside Chinook Regional Hospital in Lethbridge beside signs promoting the cardiac catheterization lab, ICU and CCU expansion project.GoA
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Abpoli
Ableg
Adriana Lagrange
Nathan Neudorf
Chinook Regional Hospital
Martin Long
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