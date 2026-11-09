Alberta spends $39 million on nine new urgent care centres to ease hospital emergency room pressures

Alberta plans to more than double the number of urgent care centres across the province in a $39-million expansion aimed at reducing overcrowding in hospital emergency departments and handling up to 300,000 patient visits annually.The provincial government announced Monday it will spend $39 million over three years on planning and land acquisition for nine new urgent care centres, increasing the number of facilities from six to 15.The expansion would boost Alberta's urgent care capacity by 150%, providing more patients with same-day treatment for medical conditions that do not require a hospital emergency department.The government estimates the additional facilities could divert up to 300,000 visits annually from emergency rooms once fully operational.“Every Albertan deserves timely, high-quality care,” said Hospital and Surgical Health Services Minister Adriana LaGrange.“Expanding our urgent care network will give families more options for treatment, ease pressure on emergency departments and help more Albertans get the care they need, when they need it.”The nine facilities are planned for west Edmonton, south Edmonton, the Stony Plain-Spruce Grove area, east Calgary, Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Cold Lake, Fort McMurray and Sylvan Lake.The government said the locations were selected based on population growth, gaps in existing health services and increasing demand for medical care..Urgent care centres provide walk-in treatment for unexpected medical problems requiring same-day attention but which are not considered life-threatening.Alberta's existing urgent care centres each treat approximately 30,000 to 33,000 patients annually.The province says the additional capacity could help redirect more than one-third of emergency department visits to more appropriate facilities.Infrastructure Minister Martin Long said the expansion will help Alberta respond to its growing population.“The right care starts with the right infrastructure,” said Long.“As we develop purpose-built urgent care centres in communities across Alberta, we’re creating spaces designed around how care needs to be delivered today, while adding the capacity our growing province will need for tomorrow.”The $39 million is included in Budget 2026 and follows another $15 million allocated in Budget 2025 for urgent care planning.The latest funding covers planning and land purchases rather than construction of the nine facilities.Specific locations will be announced once land acquisition and planning are completed. The government has not provided construction timelines or opening dates.Dr. Sayeh Zielke, interim CEO of Acute Care Alberta, said the expansion is intended to improve patient flow through the health-care system.“This investment fits directly into the work Acute Care Alberta is leading to improve patient flow and reduce emergency department congestion, ensuring patients get appropriate care where and when they need it,” said Zielke.Sylvan Lake is among the communities expected to benefit from the expansion.A recent assessment determined that constructing a new urgent care facility would be the best option for expanding medical services in the growing central Alberta community.Innisfail-Sylvan Lake MLA Devin Dreeshen welcomed the announcement, saying residents need better access to medical treatment closer to home.“Sylvan Lake is a growing community, and families deserve access to timely care close to home,” said Dreeshen.“An urgent care centre will help meet that demand, take pressure off busy emergency rooms, and give residents another option when they need health services.”.Sylvan Lake Mayor Megan Hanson also praised the decision.“This new urgent care centre will improve access to timely care, support growing demand and help residents receive the care they need closer to home,” she said.The province says the expansion is part of its broader efforts to address pressure on Alberta's health-care system as the population continues to grow.However, the government has not yet disclosed the total construction costs, staffing requirements or operating budgets for the nine proposed facilities.Once completed, the centres are expected to provide an alternative to hospital emergency departments for thousands of Albertans seeking treatment for non-life-threatening medical conditions.