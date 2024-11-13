Alberta spends $40 million to transform natural resources into advanced materials and green jobs

In a push to turn Alberta’s natural resources into next-generation materials, the Alberta government has announced a $40 million funding boost for technologies that convert resources like bitumen into advanced, low-emission products. The funding, provided through the Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) program, aims to create jobs, cut emissions, and position Alberta as a leader in sustainable manufacturing.“We have the resources, expertise, and entrepreneurs needed to create some of the most advanced materials in the world,” said Environment and Protected Areas Minister Rebecca Schulz. “This funding competition will help develop new and exciting technologies that reduce emissions, create jobs, reuse waste, and keep growing our economy.”The funding will be managed by Emissions Reduction Alberta (ERA) and is part of the province’s Advanced Materials Challenge. The program supports the development and commercial deployment of technologies that enhance extraction, production, and the performance of materials made in Alberta. Targeted applicants include researchers, indigenous communities, municipalities, and businesses working on groundbreaking projects to turn waste and other resources into high-value, low-emission products.Justin Riemer, CEO of Emissions Reduction Alberta, highlighted the importance of advanced materials in improving sustainability and industrial resilience.“Enhancing existing products and developing new materials with superior performance while embracing circular economy strategies will help deliver deeper emissions reductions, enhance supply chain resiliency, and strengthen industrial competitiveness," he said.Alberta’s manufacturing industry, which is already a national leader in clean technology, is now focused on expanding the application of advanced materials. These materials include construction materials, battery improvements, and carbon-absorbing technologies that could be used in products ranging from electronics to hockey sticks.Dr. Michael Mahon, CEO of Alberta Innovates, underscored the long-term goals of the initiative.“Emerging technology solutions, such as creating advanced carbon products from bitumen, are critical to lowering emissions and creating jobs in the province,” he said.The Advanced Materials Challenge is open to a diverse range of innovators, with funding applications accepted through January 22, 2025. Successful applicants can receive up to $5 million, with the goal of piloting, demonstrating, and deploying these technologies within Alberta.