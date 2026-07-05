Alberta spends $6 million to upgrade Sikome Aquatic Facility ahead of summer season

CALGARY — Families returning to Calgary’s popular Sikome Aquatic Facility this summer will find a renovated beach destination after Alberta’s government spent $6 million over four years on upgrades to the nearly 50-year-old attraction in Fish Creek Provincial Park.The facility officially opened for the 2026 season on June 29, with major construction work now complete. Provincial officials say the renovations are intended to extend the lifespan of one of Alberta’s busiest seasonal recreation sites, which attracts approximately 100,000 visitors each year.Forestry and Parks Minister Todd Loewen said the project will help ensure the facility continues serving Albertans for generations to come.“Sikome Aquatic Facility has served Albertans and their families for generations, and these upgrades will welcome them back for years to come,” said Loewen.“Spending on this facility means a better place to recreate safely and enjoy everything Fish Creek Provincial Park has to offer.”Completed improvements include the construction of two new admissions booths, a new water safety centre, renovations to five existing buildings, site grading and surface restoration work. Some minor finishing work will continue while the facility remains open throughout the summer season.Located within Fish Creek Provincial Park, Sikome is an artificial lake supplied by three freshwater wells and supported by a dedicated on-site water treatment plant. No water is drawn from the Bow River.The newly completed water safety centre includes a first aid station, safety education resources and storage space for aquatic safety equipment.Calgary-Fish Creek MLA Myles McDougall said the upgrades will help the facility continue serving local families..Alberta spends $100 million on classroom complexity supports as student needs grow.“Sikome is an important summer destination for families across Calgary, and especially for my constituents in Calgary-Fish Creek,” said McDougall.“I’m thrilled to see this spending revitalize the facility so it can safely welcome visitors this season and continue serving our community for years to come.”According to Alberta Parks, more than three million people visit Fish Creek Provincial Park annually, making it one of the most heavily used urban parks in Canada.Katrina Terrill, executive director of the Friends of Fish Creek Provincial Park Society, said the improvements will help accommodate future visitors.“More than three million people visit Fish Creek Provincial Park every year, and the park has something for all of them,” said Terrill.“The Friends of Fish Creek Provincial Park Society is glad to see Sikome upgraded and ready to welcome that next wave of visitors.”The Sikome project is one of several recent infrastructure upgrades undertaken in Fish Creek Provincial Park. Other improvements include refurbishing the park’s central corridor paved pathway, replacing high-use public washrooms, upgrading the Glennfield day-use event shelters and renovating the Hull’s Wood Amphitheatre.Renovated buildings at Sikome include the concession and beach shop, staff services building, north change house, south change house and south administration building, which has been converted into a reservable beach house.The facility is open daily from late June through early September.