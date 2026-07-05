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Alberta spends $6 million to upgrade Sikome Aquatic Facility ahead of summer season

Left to right: Michael Roycroft (regional director, Ministry of Forestry and Parks), Minister Todd Loewen, Katelyn Junkin (senior project manager, Ministry of Forestry and Parks), Jodi Reade (senior manager, Ministry of Forestry and Parks), Katrina Terrill (executive director, Friends of Fish Creek Provincial Park Society).
Left to right: Michael Roycroft (regional director, Ministry of Forestry and Parks), Minister Todd Loewen, Katelyn Junkin (senior project manager, Ministry of Forestry and Parks), Jodi Reade (senior manager, Ministry of Forestry and Parks), Katrina Terrill (executive director, Friends of Fish Creek Provincial Park Society).Photo submitted
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Abpoli
Myles Mcdougall
Todd Loewen
Abpol
Sikome
Fish Creek park
sikome aquatic facility
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