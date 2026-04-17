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Alberta spends $74M to replace aging Cardston hospital with modern rural health centre

Danielle Smith in Cardston
Danielle Smith in CardstonFrame grab
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Abpoli
Danielle Smith
Ableg
Joseph Schow
Matt Jones
Cardston
Martin Long
Andre Tremblay
Blood Tribe Department of Health
Cardston Mayor Paula Brown

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