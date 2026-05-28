Alberta spends $8 million to fight organized crime and extortion

Alberta’s government is spending nearly $8 million to help police crack down on organized crime, gang activity and extortion across the province.The one-time grant funding will go to the Edmonton Police Service, Calgary Police Service, Alberta RCMP and Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams, known as ALERT, to support specialized investigations and provide modern enforcement tools.The province said the money will help police buy surveillance, intelligence and digital forensic equipment used to investigate, disrupt and dismantle organized criminal networks in urban, rural and remote communities.Organized crime threatens Alberta families, businesses and communities through extortion, intimidation, violence and gang activity, the government said Wednesday.“This targeted investment gives law enforcement the tools and resources they need to take down criminal networks,” said Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis.“Organized crime doesn’t stop at city limits, and neither does our work. This funding ensures police forces across Alberta can stay ahead of evolving threats and respond quickly and decisively to keep families and communities safe.”The province said the funding will also improve coordination between municipal, provincial and federal agencies as police target criminal networks operating across jurisdictional boundaries.Part of the money will be directed toward enforcement efforts aimed at stopping extortion targeting members of Alberta’s South Asian business community in Calgary and Edmonton.Police leaders said organized crime investigations are becoming more complex as criminal groups increasingly use technology and operate across borders..“Organized crime is increasingly coordinated, technology-enabled and transnational, making investigations more complex and resource-intensive,” said Nicole Chapdelaine, deputy chief of the Edmonton Police Service investigations and support services bureau.“This funding will help ensure we can continue our work without compromising our ability to respond to the scale and complexity of this type of crime.”Calgary Police Chief Katie McLellan said the money will give officers critical tools to track offenders, disrupt criminal activity and protect victims.“This funding reflects strong provincial leadership and a clear understanding of the growing challenges posed by organized crime and extortion,” said McLellan.Alberta RCMP deputy commissioner Trevor Daroux said the funding will help Mounties work with other agencies to disrupt and dismantle criminal networks wherever they operate.“It allows the Alberta RCMP to build on our existing cooperation across agencies and jurisdictions, to respond to crime in a more coordinated, modern and effective way,” said Daroux.ALERT technology and investigative support director Blayne Eliuk said recent extortion-related shootings show how organized crime has evolved.“Extortion-related shootings are a prime example of how organized crime has evolved and transcended borders,” said Eliuk..The funding includes $2,245,550 for Edmonton police, $2,240,535 for Calgary police, $2 million for Alberta RCMP and $1,505,000 for ALERT.Active Homes co-owner Kal Toor said business owners and families should not have to live with fear and intimidation.“While being directly targeted by these extortion threats and property damage was incredibly difficult, the proactive response and unwavering support from the Alberta government have been a turning point for us,” said Toor.“I am deeply grateful to the leadership of Alberta’s government for listening to our community, taking these criminal acts seriously, and stepping up to protect local businesses and restore public safety.”.The Western Standard enquired into whether any of the extortion cases were operating internationally, with Daroux stating there is a lot of "talk about an international connection, and there isn't any international connection."Many of the time he states, "a lot of the work that we're doing through the investigation lens says that that isn't the case, that it's a local, a lot of times copycat type actions that are committing the crime and causing the crime to be committed, so it's creating the fear in the community, and that's what we have to address."He adds that police agencies from across the country are collaborating through a "coordinated approach." Although Daroux says most of the cases "are localized" he says when there are cases of international involvement the RCMP will "address it, and if it requires international influence, then we'll be doing that as well.".Daroux adds he cannot get into specifics due to wishing to "maintain the integrity of investigations and also disclosing some information, can actually put people at risk."