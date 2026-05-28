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Alberta spends $8 million to fight organized crime and extortion

Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis, Calgary Police Chief Katie McLellan, Edmonton Police deputy chief Nicole Chapdelaine, ALERT Technology & Investigative Support Director Blayne Eliuk, Dashmesh Cultural Centre — Ranbir Singh Parmar
Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis, Calgary Police Chief Katie McLellan, Edmonton Police deputy chief Nicole Chapdelaine, ALERT Technology & Investigative Support Director Blayne Eliuk, Dashmesh Cultural Centre — Ranbir Singh ParmarWestern Standard
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