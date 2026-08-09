Alberta spends another $30M on community health centres for vulnerable residents

The Alberta government is spending another $30 million to expand community health centres in Calgary and Edmonton, doubling its commitment to $60 million over four years as it aims to improve access to primary care, mental health, addiction treatment and social services for vulnerable residents.The funding will be directed to four organizations serving Alberta's two largest cities and is intended to expand integrated care for people facing barriers such as poverty, homelessness, mental illness and addiction.Primary and Preventative Health Services Minister Justin Wright said the additional funding will help Albertans connect with health and social services without having to navigate multiple systems on their own."Every Albertan deserves access to the care and support they need, when and where they need it, without having to navigate the system alone," Wright said. "This spending will help more people facing barriers build lasting relationships with care teams, and access health and social supports in their community."Mental Health and Addiction Minister Rick Wilson said the initiative is part of the province's broader effort to improve services for Albertans struggling with addiction and mental health challenges."Our government is working to increase access to a continuum of services for people struggling with addiction and mental health challenges," Wilson said. "Services provided by community health centres address critical needs in our communities and help more Albertans lead healthy, fulfilling lives."The province said community health centres combine medical care with social supports, including same-day and ongoing primary care, mental health and addiction services, community outreach, housing navigation, food access programs and other wraparound services. The goal is to help people receive care before their conditions become emergencies, reducing pressure on hospitals and the broader health-care system..According to the province, the previous $30 million commitment expanded interdisciplinary care teams and improved access to ongoing primary care. The new funding is intended to increase front-line capacity while improving patient navigation and coordination of services.The Alex Community Health Centre in Calgary will receive more than $23 million over the four-year funding period, while CUPS Calgary Society will receive more than $13 million.In Edmonton, Radius Community Health & Healing will receive $14 million and Jasper Place Wellness Centre will receive $9.6 million.Joy Bowen-Eyre, chief executive officer of The Alex Community Health Centre, said the additional funding will help vulnerable Albertans receive care before reaching a crisis while strengthening health outcomes and easing pressure on the health-care system.Tricia Smith, president and chief executive officer of Radius Community Health & Healing, said sustained funding will allow the organization to expand integrated supports and build on existing programs.The province said the funding is being provided through the Canada-Alberta Bilateral Agreement to Improve Health Outcomes for Canadians.