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Alberta spends another $30M on community health centres for vulnerable residents

Primary and Preventative Health Services Minister Justin Wright.
Primary and Preventative Health Services Minister Justin Wright.YouTube screenshot
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Abpoli
Ableg
Alex Community Health Centre
Justin Wright
Jasper Place Wellness Centre
Rick Wilson
CUPS Calgary Society
Radius Community Health & Healing
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