Alberta spends nearly $21 million on sexual assault and child advocacy centres

CALGARY — The Alberta government is spending nearly $21 million to expand support for children, families and other survivors of sexual violence and abuse across the province.The funding includes $17 million for 15 sexual assault centres and the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services.Of that amount, $3.3 million is new funding tied to the government’s pledge to increase support for sexual assault centres by $10 million annually by 2028-29.Another $3.7 million in annual funding will go to eight child advocacy centres that provide specialized and coordinated care to children, youth and families affected by sexual violence and abuse.“Sexual assault centres and child advocacy centres provide critical supports for survivors across Alberta at every stage of their healing journey,” said Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton.“Through these investments, we are strengthening the work of these organizations to provide specialized supports for vulnerable Albertans as they navigate some of the most challenging times of their lives.”Arts, Culture and Status of Women Minister Tanya Fir said the funding would help ensure compassionate, trauma-informed care remains available throughout Alberta..“Every Albertan deserves access to support during times of crisis,” said Fir. “By investing in the organizations that provide front-line support, our government is helping ensure compassionate, trauma-informed care remains available in communities across Alberta.”Indigenous Relations Minister Rajan Sawhney said indigenous women, girls and two-spirit-plus people experience sexual violence at disproportionate rates and require culturally sensitive services.“This funding will strengthen the front-line services survivors rely on and help ensure they can access culturally informed, survivor-centred care when and where they need it,” said Sawhney..Sexual assault centres provide crisis intervention, counselling and long-term therapy to people of all ages affected by sexual violence.Child advocacy centres bring together professionals from several disciplines to support children and youth affected by abuse or neglect. The coordinated approach is intended to reduce the risk of retraumatizing young victims as they move through the justice system.Corrine Ofstie, co-chief executive officer of the Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services, said the additional money would give sexual assault centres greater stability as demand for their services grows.“This funding provides much-needed stability and capacity for sexual assault centres across Alberta to respond to growing demand and ensure that survivors of sexual assault have access to timely, responsive supports, when and where they need it,” said Ofstie.Budget 2026 provides more than $93 million for programs aimed at preventing family and sexual violence, including funding for sexual assault centres.The province said it will have delivered $6.3 million of its promised $10-million increase for sexual assault centres by the end of the current fiscal year.The 15 sexual assault centres receiving funding are located in Stettler, Calgary, Lethbridge, Bonnyville, Hinton, Lloydminster, Grande Prairie, Sherwood Park, Red Deer, Edmonton, Medicine Hat, Fort McMurray and Banff.The eight funded child and youth advocacy centres are the Caribou centre in Grande Prairie, Central Alberta centre in Red Deer, Aurora centre in Lethbridge, Little Bear centre in Lloydminster, Luna centre in Calgary, Sanare Centre in Medicine Hat, Waypoints centre in Fort McMurray and Zebra centre in Edmonton.