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Alberta spends nearly $21 million on sexual assault and child advocacy centres

Alberta Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton.
Alberta Children and Family Services Minister Searle Turton.Courtesy Alberta Government/YouTube
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Abpoli
Alberta Government
Abpol
Rajan Sawhney
Searle Turton
Tanya Fir
Sexual Assault Centres
Association of Alberta Sexual Assault Services
Corrine Ofstie
child advocacy
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