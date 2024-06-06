Alberta strengthens ties with Port of Prince Rupert

The Alberta government has announced a $250,000 grant to enhance supply chains between Edmonton and the Port of Prince Rupert, a crucial trade gateway for the province's products. The funding will support the coordination of the Industrial Heartland to British Columbia Economic Corridor Forum, aimed at boosting market access for Alberta's commodities.In 2022, the Port of Prince Rupert handled $3.8 billion worth of Alberta's merchandise exports, including propane, agricultural products, and wood pulp. The forum will bring together industry experts, municipalities, indigenous communities, and transportation stakeholders to identify opportunities and challenges along the Hwy. 16 corridor between Edmonton's Industrial Heartland and Prince Rupert.Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors Devin Dreeshen emphasized the importance of gaining access to tidewater for Alberta's commodities, including energy, agriculture, and forestry products. The Prince Rupert Port Authority's president & CEO, Shaun Stevenson, welcomed the collaboration, highlighting the port's capacity expansion and commitment to facilitating future growth.The forum's recommendations will be provided to Alberta Transportation and Economic Corridors, aiming to improve supply chain efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and resilience. Executive director of the Alberta Industrial Heartland Association, Mark Plamondon, stressed the importance of enhancing international competitiveness through Alberta-made energy products exported via West Coast ports.