Alberta students rank among Canada's best in math, reading and science

Alberta students continue to outperform most of their peers across Canada, ranking near the top nationally in math, reading and science, according to newly released Pan-Canadian Assessment Program results.The 2023 assessment found Alberta Grade 8 students placed first in science, second in reading and third in mathematics among participating provinces and territories.Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides said the results reflect the strength of Alberta's education system and the efforts of students, teachers, support staff and parents."Alberta's strong performance on PCAP is, above all, a reflection of student success," said Nicolaides. "Students are gaining the critical skills they need in mathematics, reading and science, thanks to the support of educators, staff and families."The assessment showed Alberta students achieved an average science score of 513, the highest in the country and ahead of Ontario's score of 511. The national average was 501.In reading, Alberta scored 508, placing second nationally and above the Canadian average of 505.Alberta students also posted an average mathematics score of 513, good for third place nationally and above the national average of 510..Lara McClelland, board chair of STEM Collegiate, said the results demonstrate Alberta students are developing the foundational skills needed for future educational and career success."These results affirm the strength of Alberta's Kindergarten to Grade 12 system in building the foundational skills students need to thrive in STEM pathways," said McClelland. "I see first-hand how strong literacy, numeracy and scientific thinking translate into confidence, curiosity and readiness for post-secondary and career opportunities."The provincial government said it will continue working with school boards and teachers to improve student outcomes and maintain Alberta's position as one of Canada's top-performing education systems.The Pan-Canadian Assessment Program was established in 2003 through the Council of Ministers of Education, Canada and measures student achievement across provinces and territories.Science was the primary focus of the 2023 assessment cycle. Alberta's results were consistent with previous years, continuing a trend of strong academic performance across the province.The next assessment will take place in 2027, with reading serving as the major domain and mathematics and science assessed as secondary subjects.