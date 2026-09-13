Alberta students rank among world’s best in science, reading and math

Alberta students are among the top academic performers in Canada and the world, with new international testing showing the province leading the country in science and reading.Results from the 2025 (PISA) show Alberta’s 15-year-olds ranked first among Canadian provinces in science and reading and second in mathematics, behind Quebec.Alberta students also scored above both Canadian and international averages in all three subjects assessed.“These outstanding results show Alberta students continue to excel on the world stage,” said Education and Childcare Minister Demetrios Nicolaides.“They are a testament to the hard work of students, teachers, families and school communities across our province. Alberta’s government will continue to provide students with the strong foundation they need for future success.”PISA, conducted every four years, measures the performance of 15-year-old students in reading, mathematics and science. The 2025 assessment included students from 83 countries.Alberta students recorded an average science score of 520, the highest among Canadian provinces and well above the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) average of 482.In reading, Alberta students scored an average of 499, again ranking first among provinces and topping the OECD average of 461..Alberta students recorded an average mathematics score of 489, compared with the OECD average of 463. The province ranked second in Canada behind Quebec.The province said Alberta's results were also comparable with some of the world's highest-performing education systems, including Singapore, Japan, Korea and Estonia, with several results considered statistically tied.“Alberta’s strong PISA results reflect the strength of teaching and learning across our province,” said Christ The Redeemer Catholic Schools chair Dr. Matthew McIsaac.“At Christ The Redeemer Catholic Schools, we are pleased to contribute to that success with a strong focus on academic rigour, ensuring every student is supported to achieve, flourish and excel.”Calgary Board of Education chair Laura Hack said the results demonstrate Alberta students can compete internationally.“We are proud to see CBE students achieving strong results at a global scale,” Hack said.“These outcomes reflect the positive impact of quality teaching and a strong system focus on student success across our increasingly diverse school district.”The Alberta government said continued participation in PISA allows the province to compare student achievement with other jurisdictions and identify strengths and areas where curriculum and classroom instruction can be improved.