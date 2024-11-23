Alberta studies feasibility of new reservoir on Red Deer River

The Alberta government has initiated a multi-year study to assess the feasibility of building a new reservoir on the Red Deer River to meet the region’s growing water demands and mitigate the effects of future droughts.The proposed reservoir, to be located near Ardley, approximately 40 km east of Red Deer, is part of a broader effort to address water shortages for the hundreds of thousands of Albertans who rely on the river. The two-phase study, with funding of $4.5 million allocated in the 2024 provincial budget, will evaluate the potential costs, benefits, and impacts of the project."Central Alberta is growing and thriving, and we are ensuring that it has the water it needs," said Rebecca Schulz, Minister of Environment and Protected Areas. "This study will help us determine if an Ardley reservoir is effective and how it can be built and operated successfully to help us manage and maximize water storage for years to come."The first phase of the study, scheduled to conclude by December 2025, will involve reviewing geotechnical and hydrotechnical data and exploring initial design concepts. It will also include consultations with municipalities, farmers, ranchers, and other water users.The second phase will delve deeper into the technical, economic, and environmental viability of the project. This stage, set to end by March 2026, will include public engagement and an assessment of the reservoir’s potential impact on downstream communities and ecosystems.Devin Dreeshen, Minister of Transportation and Economic Corridors, emphasized the importance of reliable water infrastructure. “The Ardley reservoir feasibility study is a vital step toward ensuring long-term water security for central Alberta," Dreeshen said. "As we assess this project’s potential, we’re supporting the sustainability of our economic corridors, agricultural operations, and rural economy."RJ Sigurdson, Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, highlighted the need for preparation amid increasingly dry conditions. “A potential dam near Ardley could enhance water security and help farmers and ranchers continue to thrive in Alberta’s unpredictable conditions,” he said.The study will be conducted by Hatch Ltd., a Canadian engineering and professional services firm. Once the feasibility analysis is complete, the government will determine whether to proceed with detailed engineering and regulatory approvals.The Red Deer River already plays a critical role in the province’s water infrastructure, with existing reservoirs like Gleniffer Lake supporting municipal, agricultural, and industrial needs. This new reservoir would aim to bolster Alberta’s capacity to manage water resources for its growing population and economy.