Alberta studies new dams and water infrastructure in Southern Alberta

Alberta’s government is reviewing potential sites for dams and other infrastructure to meet future water needs in the province.The provincial government has hired WSP Canada to study the possibility of building a dam and reservoir on the Belly River, as well as improvements to the Waterton and St. Mary Headworks System. The study aims to ensure Alberta’s water management systems continue to provide reliable supply for irrigation, municipal, industrial, agricultural and recreational uses, while supporting fish and wildlife habitat, flood mitigation and erosion protection.“We are looking for ways to improve water security to guard against drought and flood and help our farmers and ranchers feed the world. We are taking a whole-government approach to managing and maintaining provincial water infrastructure systems to make sure Albertans continue to have a safe, reliable water supply,” said RJ Sigurdson, Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation..Rehan Wasti, vice-president of energy, resources and industry at WSP Canada, said the initiative plays a key role in strengthening water resilience across southern Alberta. “We’re proud to contribute to Alberta’s long-term prosperity through meaningful, impactful solutions,” Wasti said.The proposed reservoir on the Belly River, about five kilometres northwest of Mountain View in Cardston County, could improve water security, provide drought and flood resiliency, and support the aquatic ecosystem. Fred Rice, district manager of the United Irrigation District, said the study is a welcome development..“Irrigation is the lifeblood of agriculture in southern Alberta. We are excited to see this feasibility study going forward, and we look forward to its results,” he said.The consultant will also examine potential improvements to the canal between the Waterton and St. Mary reservoirs and explore ways to better manage water flow between them. The studies are expected to take several years to complete.Agriculture and Irrigation operates more than 80 dams, 340 kilometres of major irrigation headworks canals, four pumping stations, and flood protection berms and dikes across Alberta. Several irrigation districts, including Magrath, Mountain View, Raymond, St. Mary River, Taber and United Irrigation Districts, rely on the Belly River as a water source.