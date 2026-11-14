Alberta support for permanent daylight saving time drops 14 points as residents report problems

Support for permanent daylight saving time has dropped sharply in Alberta, with a new poll showing just one-third of residents now prefer the system after experiencing darker mornings, technology glitches and scheduling problems.A survey released by the Angus Reid Institute found only 33% of Albertans prefer permanent daylight saving time, down 14 percentage points from March.Despite the decline, 46% of Albertans still believe the province made the right decision by eliminating twice-yearly clock changes.The findings come after Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba stopped changing their clocks this fall, ending the longstanding practice of moving clocks forward in the spring and back in November.While many residents support abandoning seasonal time changes, the transition has created unexpected complications.According to the poll, majorities in all three provinces reported experiencing problems or annoyances since November 1, when clocks would normally have been turned back one hour.Among respondents who experienced difficulties, 42% reported problems with electronic devices failing to adjust properly to the new time arrangements.Another 27% encountered scheduling problems involving calendars, appointments and meetings.Darker mornings were also a concern, with 28% of those reporting difficulties saying they struggled with the lack of early daylight.Another 10% expressed concerns about children travelling to school in the dark..The survey found support for the decision to eliminate seasonal clock changes was strongest in Manitoba, where 59% said it was the right move.In British Columbia, 55% supported the decision, compared with 46% in Alberta.However, support for permanent daylight saving time itself has declined in two of the three provinces.In British Columbia, 45% now prefer permanent daylight saving time, a drop of 10 percentage points since March.Alberta experienced an even larger decline, falling 14 points to 33%.Manitoba was the exception, with 52% continuing to favour permanent daylight saving time, unchanged from the spring.The findings suggest that while many Canadians want to eliminate the inconvenience of changing clocks twice annually, they are less certain about which permanent time system should replace it.Nationally, only 14% of Canadians prefer maintaining the traditional practice of moving clocks forward in March and backward in November.The survey highlights a distinction between supporting the elimination of seasonal time changes and favouring permanent daylight saving time.Residents may support ending clock changes while preferring a different permanent time arrangement.The shift has also created scheduling complications as western provinces adjust to new time differences with other parts of Canada.For businesses, workers and families coordinating activities across provincial boundaries, the changes have introduced new challenges involving electronic calendars and meeting schedules.The darker winter mornings have also raised concerns about daily routines and the safety of children travelling to school before sunrise.The Angus Reid Institute findings indicate that Alberta residents remain divided over the change, even as a plurality believes ending seasonal clock adjustments was the correct decision.With only 33% now favouring permanent daylight saving time, the province has experienced the largest decline in support for the new system among the three provinces surveyed.The results come less than two weeks after the first November in which residents of Alberta, BC and Manitoba did not turn their clocks back, providing an early indication of how Canadians are responding to the new arrangements.