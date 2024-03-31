Alberta takes action to safeguard lakes and waterways against invasive species threat

In response to the escalating risk posed by aquatic invasive species such as Zebra and Quagga mussels, Alberta’s government has initiated robust measures to protect its lakes and waterways. Despite Alberta's current status as entirely free from these invasive species, recent detections in neighbouring jurisdictions have prompted proactive steps to fortify defenses."Alberta cannot afford to lower its guard against invasive species," said Rebecca Schulz, minister of environment and protected areas. "These species pose a real and costly threat to our ecosystems, water infrastructure and economy. We are intensifying efforts to safeguard Alberta's borders from these dangerous invaders."To bolster defences, Alberta is expanding its watercraft inspection infrastructure and personnel. The province plans to increase the number of fixed watercraft inspection stations from five to seven this year. Additionally, a new roving inspection crew will be deployed to enhance surveillance across the province, particularly in high-traffic areas and events. The government aims to add four more inspection stations by 2025.Furthermore, Alberta will augment its invasive species K-9 inspection unit, adding an additional dog and handler team. "These proactive steps will help protect the environment and economy from serious threats on our doorstep," said Shannon Frank, executive director of the Oldman Watershed Council.Schulz has called upon the federal government to mandate inspections and decontaminations of all watercraft entering Canada from the US. Such measures are deemed critical to preventing invasive mussels from infiltrating Alberta and neighbouring provinces.The proactive measures align with a broader national and international effort to combat invasive species. Recent closures of water bodies in BC's national parks and the formation of groups such as Kelowna’s Okanagan-Interior Invasive Mussel Working Group underscore the widespread concern and collaborative efforts to address this pressing issue.In 2023 alone, Alberta inspected 8,818 boats, 19 of which were confirmed positive for invasive mussels. These inspections, mandated since 2015, have been instrumental in mitigating the risk of spreading invasive species among water bodies.