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Alberta teacher wears rainbow 'not a flag shirt' amid new classroom neutrality rules

One Alberta teacher appears to be stirring up controversy in regard to Alberta's recently implemented legislation which made it mandatory to remove all signs of political and ideological influences from classrooms.
One Alberta teacher appears to be stirring up controversy in regard to Alberta's recently implemented legislation which made it mandatory to remove all signs of political and ideological influences from classrooms. WS Canva
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Act to Remove Politics and Ideology from Classrooms and Amend the Education Act
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