Alberta teacher wears rainbow 'not a flag shirt' amid new classroom neutrality rules

CALGARY — One Alberta teacher appears to be stirring up controversy in regard to Alberta's recently implemented legislation which made it mandatory to remove all signs of political and ideological influences from classrooms. A part of the Act to Remove Politics and Ideology from Classrooms and Amend the Education Act was implemented at the beginning of September, restricting teachers from discussing political and ideological issues with students. In light of this, Devin ZoBell, a teacher at Ecole Springfield Elementary School in Peace River, recently posted on Reddit showcasing his rainbow-coloured shirt with a playground in the background, suggesting he was at school while wearing it."My favourite not a flag shirt," reads the caption..Part of the legislation which imposes flag restrictions on flags other than Canadian and Alberta flags in schools, including pride and other nationalities' flags, has been delayed for implementation.This part of the legislation was supposed to go into effect along with the rest of the act in September, to coincide with the beginning of school, but was delayed back in late August."What we intend is that we don't want to have flags that are clearly trying to demonstrate some kind of ideology or some kind of political positioning on international conflicts; we don't want those creating discomfort in a classroom," stated Premier Danielle Smith on her radio show in August.In response to ZoBell's post on Reddit, the Peace River School Division stated they "were not previously aware of [the post's] existence prior.".The board said they could "confirm that work is currently underway by both our Board of Trustees and our Central Administration team to ensure our Policies and Administrative Procedures are in line with The Act to Remove Politics and Ideology from Classroom and Amend the Education Act, 2026."The Western Standard contacted ZoBell but did not hear back from him by the time of publication. As reported by Postmedia, on December 1, amendments will be made to the professional conduct code for teachers and teachers' leaders, requiring objectivity and a "balanced presentation of issues."