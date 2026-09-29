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Alberta to add 568 area code in 2028

Albertans getting a new phone number could be assigned the 568 area code starting June 10, 2028, under a Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) decision released Tuesday.
Albertans getting a new phone number could be assigned the 568 area code starting June 10, 2028, under a Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) decision released Tuesday.Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC)
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Canadian Numbering Administrator
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