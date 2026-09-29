Alberta to add 568 area code in 2028

CALGARY — Albertans getting a new phone number could be assigned the 568 area code starting June 10, 2028, under a Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) decision released Tuesday.The code will be available across the province alongside Alberta’s existing 368, 403, 587, 780 and 825 area codes. Existing phone numbers will stay the same because 568 will be introduced as an overlay, rather than through a geographic split.The Canadian Numbering Administrator warned the CRTC in March that Alberta would need more numbering capacity by February 2029. The regulator had set aside 568 for the province in 2022, but Tuesday’s decision approved its rollout date and method.The June 2028 launch is eight months ahead of the projected need. The CRTC said that gives phone providers and customers time to update systems and equipment while allowing for a possible shift in the forecast.