Alberta to build provincial DNA lab to speed up investigations and cut costs

Alberta is moving to bring forensic DNA testing in-house, announcing plans to spend $8.9 million on a new provincial laboratory aimed at reducing delays in criminal investigations and easing costs currently borne by municipalities.The facility, to be housed within the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams complex in Sherwood Park, would mark Western Canada’s first provincially operated forensic DNA lab, allowing police to process evidence locally rather than relying on federal services.Currently, most DNA samples collected by Alberta police must be sent to federal laboratories, often resulting in months-long delays that can slow investigations and court proceedings. Officials say the new lab is intended to shorten turnaround times and help investigators identify suspects more quickly.“Alberta will no longer outsource our public safety to Ottawa,” said Mike Ellis, minister of public safety and emergency services. “Victims shouldn't have to wait years for closure while evidence sits on a shelf in another province.”Justice Minister Mickey Amery said the project is expected to strengthen prosecutions by improving access to timely and reliable forensic evidence.Police leaders also welcomed the move, saying faster DNA results could directly impact both serious and property crime investigations..Al Murphy, president of the Alberta Association of Chiefs of Police, said quicker access to testing would help deliver answers to victims sooner and improve public safety outcomes across the province.The lab will open in phases following renovations later this year, with initial operations focused on readiness and accreditation. By 2029, it is expected to begin processing evidence from property crimes such as break-ins and thefts, with expansion to major cases including homicides and sexual assaults targeted by 2031.Alberta currently sends more DNA evidence for testing than any other province, with each test costing about $2,482 through the federal system. Officials estimate a provincial lab could reduce per-case costs by up to 40%, lowering expenses for municipalities and taxpayers.The province paid $6.9 million to federal forensic services in 2025-26, a figure projected to rise to $7.2 million by 2027, with additional annual increases expected.Infrastructure Minister Martin Long said the lab will also build long-term capacity within Alberta’s justice system while supporting frontline police and prosecutors.The government says it plans to negotiate a funding agreement with Ottawa similar to those in Ontario and Quebec, with the goal of operating the lab at net-zero cost to provincial taxpayers by 2031.