The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta will be joining with the University of Alberta in a special celebration to mark King Charles III’s Coronation.
“His Majesty’s coronation marks an exciting new chapter, and it is also a powerful affirmation of the history, traditions, and continuity that underpin our system of government and the fundamental principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law that sit at the very heart of who we are as Canadians,” said Alberta Lt. Gov. Salma Lakhani in a Friday press release.
“The Crown also connects us to the Commonwealth, a vibrant and diverse global family that shares our commitment to building a society that fosters health, hope, and opportunity for all.”
The release said the free public event takes place May 13 at the University of Alberta Botanic Garden.
It said the celebration will feature free public admission to the Botanic Garden throughout the day and an afternoon program to include performances by the Treaty Six Singers and Drummers, the Royal Canadian Artillery Band, the RCMP Pipes and Drums, and Kita no Taiko Japanese Drummers. The official program will begin at 1 p.m.
Reservations and advanced tickets are not required.
Lakhani concluded by saying she was “honoured to serve as His Majesty’s representative in Alberta, and I think we will see a very thoughtful era with our King of Canada.”
“I wish an enjoyable celebration to the Alberta communities and groups planning coronation gatherings this coming weekend and beyond, and I am excited to welcome Albertans to our special coronation event on May 13,” she said.
The Canadian government confirmed on April 17 King Charles will not carry the title Defender of the Faith as head of state, unlike his mother Queen Elizabeth II.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
