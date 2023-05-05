King Charles

Charles, Prince of Wales, in Jersey on July 18, 2012 

 Courtesy Dan Marsh/Wikimedia Commons

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of Alberta will be joining with the University of Alberta in a special celebration to mark King Charles III’s Coronation. 

“His Majesty’s coronation marks an exciting new chapter, and it is also a powerful affirmation of the history, traditions, and continuity that underpin our system of government and the fundamental principles of democracy, human rights, and the rule of law that sit at the very heart of who we are as Canadians,” said Alberta Lt. Gov. Salma Lakhani in a Friday press release. 

